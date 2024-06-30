Odisha gets New Chief Secretary; Manoj Ahuja takes Charge

Bhubaneshwar: Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Manoj Ahuja has assumed the position of Chief Secretary of Odisha. Ahuja, a 1990-batch IAS officer of the Odisha cadre, succeeds Pradeep Jena, whose term ended following a six-month extension. Ahuja, originally from Haryana, previously served as the Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Secretary.

Ahuja’s appointment marks a significant milestone as he becomes the first Chief Secretary of Odisha under the maiden Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. His term as Chief Secretary is set to conclude upon his superannuation in December 2024. Alongside his new role, Ahuja will hold the additional charge of Secretary, General Administration and Public Grievance Department.

Dear friends, tomorrow will be my last day in office of @SecyChief . As I graduate to a new phase of life I seek blessings of all of you to give me strength to still contribute to the cause of the state as a common man. I thank each one of you from the core of my heart. — Pradeep Jena IAS (@PradeepJenaIAS) June 29, 2024

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Educationally accomplished, Ahuja holds a BE in Mechanical Engineering from Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala, an MBA from Punjab University, Chandigarh, and a Masters in Public Administration (International Development) from Harvard University, USA. His distinguished career includes key positions such as Joint Director (Personnel Training/Personnel & General Administration) and Chairman of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) during his central deputation.

In a heartfelt farewell message, outgoing Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena expressed his best wishes for Ahuja. “I relinquished charge of @SecyChief today at 3.30 pm. I welcome Manoj Ahuja, one of my good friends from the 1990 batch (from my Kalahandi days), my successor as Subcollector Dharamgarh, and I’m happy to have been succeeded by him today to hold the post of @SecyChief. Wish him all the best,” Jena posted on X.