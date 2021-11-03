Petrol to be cheaper by Rs 5; Diesel by Rs 10

Insight Bureau: On the eve of Diwali, Government of India announced reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel, making the fuel cheaper from tomorrow.

Excise duty on petrol and diesel will be reduced by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively from tomorrow.

The reduction in excise duty on diesel will be more helpful for the farmers during the upcoming Rabi season.

Further, States have been urged to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers, government sources said on Wednesday.