Petrol to be cheaper by Rs 5; Diesel by Rs 10

Excise duty on petrol and diesel will be reduced by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively from tomorrow.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Petrol, Diesel price
151

Insight Bureau:  On the eve of Diwali, Government of India announced reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel, making the fuel cheaper from tomorrow.

Excise duty on petrol and diesel will be reduced by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively from tomorrow.

Related Posts

WHO approves India’s Covaxin for emergency use

Section 144 to be imposed around Puri Srimandir on Diwali

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The reduction in excise duty on diesel will be more helpful for the farmers during the upcoming Rabi season.

Further, States have been urged to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers, government sources said on Wednesday.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.