Morning News Insight – April 5, 2022

🔸Actor-turned-Social Worker Varsha Priyadarshini slammed Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi for taking up Srimandir Heritage Corridor project issue. “Don’t stall development of Srimandir while hurting the sentiments of devotees for petty politics,” she said.

🔸Odisha reports 15 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours – Khordha (9). Active cases stand at 261.

🔸Petrol & Diesel Prices hiked by 80 paise per litre – 13th hike in 15 Days. Total Hike Rs 9.20 per litre.

🔸India reports 795 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1,208 recoveries, and 58 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 12,054.

🔸Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Indian-American singer Falguni Shah for winning Grammy for ‘A Colorful World’ in the Best Children’s Album category.

🔸Elon Musk buys 9.2% of Twitter stock; makes himself the biggest shareholder.

🔸China reports 16,412 new daily Covid-19 cases, the most since the beginning of the pandemic.

🔸Germany to expel 40 Russian Diplomats, while France will expel 35 Diplomats.

🔸Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel defends her 2008 decision of blocking Ukraine from joining the NATO. Merkel calls for an end to Russian invasion of Ukraine.

🔸According to a New York Times analysis, satellite images refute Russia’s claim that civilians were killed in Bucha, after its soldiers had left the town.

🔸Russia’s Military is ‘repositioning’ to focus offensive in Eastern Ukraine: White House.