West Bengal TMC MLA Tamonash Ghosh dies of COVID-19

TNI Bureau: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA, Tamonash Ghosh, who tested positive for COVID-19 in May, died of illness in a hospital in West Bengal earlier this morning. He was 60.
Ghosh was the MLA in West Bengal from South 24 Parganas.
Very, very sad. Tamonash Ghosh, 3-time MLA from Falta & party treasurer since 1998 had to leave us today. Been with us for over 35 years, he was dedicated to the cause of the people & party. He contributed much through his social work. (1/2)
— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 24, 2020
