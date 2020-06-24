English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

West Bengal TMC MLA Tamonash Ghosh dies of COVID-19

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA, Tamonash Ghosh, who tested positive for COVID-19 in May, died of illness in a hospital in West Bengal earlier this morning. He was 60.

Ghosh was the MLA in West Bengal from South 24 Parganas.

