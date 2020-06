TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported single-day spike of 282 new COVID-19 positive cases in last 24 hours, taking the tally to 5752 in the State including 1740 active cases, 3988 recovered & 17 deaths.

Out of these 282 cases, 256 are from quarantine, while 26 are local contacts.

Ganjam & Gajapati reported highest of new COVID-19 positive cases in last 24 hours.