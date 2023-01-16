WATCH: Sonu was LIVE on Facebook during Pokhara Plane Crash

TNI Bureau: 35-year-old Sonu Jaiswal and three of his friends had gone to Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu after his wish of a son, was fulfilled six months ago.

But, the tragedy struck and all four of them were killed in the deadly plane crash in Pokhara yesterday. Sonu was happy, ecstatic and was doing Facebook LIVE when the crash occurred. Everything was captured on his phone. The video showing his last moments, has gone viral on social media.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Sonu hailed from Chak Jainab village in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh. He has two daughters and aspired for a son. He visited Pashupatinath Temple after his wish was fulfilled six months ago.

Sonu Jaiswal used to run a beer shop in the district. They have another house in Alawalpur Chatti but were living in Sarnath, Varanasi. Sonu’s other friends were identified as Abhishek Kushwaha (25), Vishal Sharma (22), and Anil Kumar Rajbhar (27).

In total, 5 Indians were killed in the Pokhara plane crash. The other deceased was identified as Sanjaya Jaiswal. All 72 people abroad the Yeti Airlines flight, died in the clash.