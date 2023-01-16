TNI Morning News Headlines – January 16, 2023

⏺️9-year-old boy, Joseph Sahani dies after falling into open drain while flying kite at Bidanasi area in Cuttack.
⏺️13 fishermen go missing Paradip coast in Jagatsinghpur district.
⏺️IMD predicts Rain over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur on January 17.
⏺️Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a grand roadshow in the national capital.
Related Posts
⏺️Union Minister Ashwini Choubey’s escort car overturns in Bihar, 5 cops injured.
⏺️Cold wave sweeps Delhi; minimum temperature plunges to 1.4 degrees Celsius on Monday morning: Meteorological Department.
⏺️Strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake shakes western Indonesia, no tsunami alert.
⏺️No survivors found after Nepal Plane crashed with 72 including 5 Indians on board.
⏺️12 killed, 64 injured in recent Russian Missile Attack on Ukrainian Cities.
Comments are closed.