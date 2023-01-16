TNI Morning News Headlines – January 16, 2023

⏺️ 9-year-old boy, Joseph Sahani dies after falling into open drain while flying kite at Bidanasi area in Cuttack.

⏺️ 13 fishermen go missin g Paradip coast in Jagatsinghpur district.

⏺️ IMD predicts Rain over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur on January 17.

⏺️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a grand roadshow in the national capital.

⏺️ Union Minister Ashwini Choubey’s escort car overturns in Bihar, 5 cops injured.

⏺️ Cold wave sweeps Delhi; minimum temperature plunges to 1.4 degrees Celsius on Monday morning: Meteorological Department.

⏺️ Strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake shakes western Indonesia, no tsunami alert.

⏺️ No survivors found after Nepal Plane crashed with 72 including 5 Indians on board.