TNI Morning News Headlines – January 16, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
No survivors found after Nepal Plane crashed with 72 including 5 Indians on board. Nepal Army on Monday said they have not rescued anyone alive from the site.
⏺️9-year-old boy, Joseph Sahani dies after falling into open drain while flying kite at Bidanasi area in Cuttack.
 
⏺️13 fishermen go missing Paradip coast in Jagatsinghpur district.
 
⏺️IMD predicts Rain over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur on January 17.
 
⏺️Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a grand roadshow in the national capital.
 
Related Posts

WATCH: Sonu was LIVE on Facebook during Pokhara Plane Crash

FIH President puts an end to Debate on Rourkela Hockey…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

⏺️Union Minister Ashwini Choubey’s escort car overturns in Bihar, 5 cops injured.
 
⏺️Cold wave sweeps Delhi; minimum temperature plunges to 1.4 degrees Celsius on Monday morning: Meteorological Department.
 
⏺️Strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake shakes western Indonesia, no tsunami alert.
 
⏺️No survivors found after Nepal Plane crashed with 72 including 5 Indians on board.
 
⏺️12 killed, 64 injured in recent Russian Missile Attack on Ukrainian Cities.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.