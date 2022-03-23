COVID-19 cases rise for 2nd straight week, deaths fall: WHO

Insight Bureau: The number of new coronavirus cases globally increased by 7 per cent in the last week, with fall in death the World Health Organization said. Recently cases surged sharply in the Western Pacific regions.

There were more than 12 million new weekly cases and just under 33,000 deaths, a 23per cent decline in mortality, according to the UN health agency’s report on the pandemic issued late on Tuesday.