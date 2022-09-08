WATCH: Pakistan, Afghanistan Cricket Fans clash in Sharjah

TNI Bureau: After Afghanistan’s loss to Pakistan in Asia Cup Super Four at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, supporters of the Afghan and Pakistani cricket teams clashed, assaulting each other.

The fight turned ugly when supporters from both teams threw chairs at each other. A man can be seen in a video hitting another person wearing a Pakistani jersey with a chair.

After their team was defeated in the Asia Cup, Afghan fans allegedly assaulted Pakistani fans at the stadium when they were provoked with jeer and taunts.

Fans allegedly began vandalizing the Sharjah Cricket Stadium while shouting slogans such as “Afghanistan Zindabad.”

Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by one wicket in a low-scoring thriller at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday to advance to the Asia Cup final.

In a dramatic finish in Sharjah, No.10 batter Naseem Shah smashed two sixes off the first two balls of the final over to secure Pakistan’s Asia Cup victory over Afghanistan.