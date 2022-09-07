Naveen felicitates Kho Kho Champions Team Odisha Juggernauts

TNI Bureau: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik honored the Odisha Juggernauts Team on becoming champions in the inaugural Ultimate Kho Kho League while scripting history. At a felicitation ceremony held at Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium, he presented the team with a total cash reward of Rs 2 crores.

Chief Minister Patnaik congratulated the team, saying, “Kho Kho has been a traditional sport confined to rural belts and interiors with a limited audience.” With your triumph at the Ultimate Kho Kho, you wrote history. This will be acknowledged and talked about for days to come. It will empower younger players to pursue the sport as a career. People are talking about Ultimate Kho Kho and Odisha Juggernauts these days, and we are very proud of our team. You are an inspiration, and I wish you continued success.”

On this celebration, the chief minister announced that the Odisha government will support Kho Kho excellence by establishing a stadium and a High Performance Centre to develop the game.

The Odisha Juggernauts were unstoppable in the Ultimate Kho Kho League, successfully completing first for the majority of the season. Their match against Telugu Yoddhas was a nail-biting event, with Odisha Juggernauts defeating the opponent in the final seconds to win the inaugural Champions Trophy. They fulfilled the aspirations of hundreds of Odisha fans. President of India’s Kho Kho Federation Sudhanshu Mittal praised Odisha for providing incredible motivation, enthusiasm, and support to the game and their team. He stated that Kho Kho requires such support from all states.