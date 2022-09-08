Odisha govt launches House Allotment System app

TNI Bureau: Odisha government launched House Allotment System (HAS) under its ‘Housing For All’ policy on Wednesday. The main focus of the system is to provide houses to Economically Weaker section in a transparent manner.

People of EWS category in both government and non-government projects will be benefitted with the 20℅ reservation under government projects and 10% reservation for non-government projects.

Notably, housing and Urban Development Minister Usha Devi launched the unique android-based app and website-based HAS. The launching ceremony was organized by Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA).