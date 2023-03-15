TNI Bureau: The newly built Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Odisha’s Rourkela has already made to the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest fully-seated hockey stadium in the world.

Recently, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also received the certificate of recognition for the stadium which was built in just 15 months.

As the Odisha government has been hailed worldwide for the Stadium, for conducting Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 successfully and for the promotion of sports, the National Geographic has made a special programme ‘Superstructures Birsa Munda – International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela.’

The TV channel tweeted saying that the special program on the history in the making of this wonderful stadium in 15 months will be telecast on Nat Geo today at 8 PM.

“Watch history in the making: a stadium in the Guinness book of records, built in 15 months for over 20,000 fans. A proud moment for India’s largest seating capacity hockey stadium. ‘Superstructures Birsa Munda – International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela’ on National Geographic,” the TV channel tweeted.