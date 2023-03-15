Dharmendra’s ‘Kaurav Sena’ Analogy triggers Political Storm

TNI Bureau: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan triggered a political storm in Odisha by equating his critics to ‘Kaurav Sena.’

While releasing eminent writer Bijay Nayak’s book in New Delhi, Pradhan said that he is ready to bear all the shrills of the Kaurava army in Odisha.

“The Kaurava army has not read Pratibha Ray’s famous novel Jajnyaseni. So, they might not have understood women sensitivity,” said Pradhan without clarifying whom he is calling Kauravas in Odisha.

My address at the release of the book 'Kalpanara Bastabata'. https://t.co/EO8RQU64s5 — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) March 14, 2023

The Union Minister also hailed BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, who was present at the book launching event, by calling him as grandsire Bhishma.

Pradhan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi likes Bhartruhari, who has brought glory to Odisha by becoming MP six times.

On the other hand, Mahtab said, “Once Gandhiji had called to remove fear from the minds of people in Odisha. Today, Union Education Minister has mentioned about that fear in Odisha.”