Former Speaker Surjya Patro joins ‘Sankha Mo Garba’ Campaign

TNI Bureau: Former Odisha Assembly Speaker and senior BJD leader Surjya Narayan Patro joined the party’s ‘Sankha Mo Garba’ campaign on Wednesday.

The 70-year-old MLA from Digapahandi constituency took to his Twitter handle and joined BJD’s ‘Sankha Mo Garba’ campaign by sharing a video on the micro-blogging site.

It is to be noted here that ever since he resigned as the Speaker of the State Assembly in June last year on health grounds, Patro is staying away from active politics.

Surjya Narayan Patro who also was the Minister of several important departments of the State government had decided not to take up further assignments in the government. His son Biblab Patro is tipped to be the candidate from Digapahandi in 2024 assembly polls although nothing has been finalised yet.