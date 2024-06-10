Wait For Announcement: Suresh Pujari on ‘Next Odisha CM’ Question

TNI Bureau: Amid the suspense over the new chief minister of Odisha, MLA Suresh Pujari clarified that the BJP parliamentary board would take the decision in this regard very soon.

While answering to the question on next CM of Odisha, Pujari who returned from New Delhi after PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony, asked the media persons to wait and watch as experienced leaders led by newly appointed observers Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav will take the final call.

Notably, the names of several leaders including Suresh Pujari are being reportedly considered for the new and first BJP CM of Odisha. Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan was also considered to be in the top of the race for the CM seat. However, yesterday he was sworn-in as Union Cabinet Minister.

Party’s State president Manmohan Samal, Mohan Majhi, Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Girish Murmu are said to be the other contenders. However, the party is expected to announce its Chief Ministerial candidate during the Legislative Party meeting to be held tomorrow. The next Odisha CM is slated to take oath on June 12 at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar.