Naveen congratulates Modi, Dharmendra, Juel, Ashwini

TNI Bureau: Former Odisha CM and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik congratulated Narendra Modi for taking oath as the Prime Minister of India for a historic third consecutive term yesterday.

“Congratulate Shri @narendramodi ji on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for the record third consecutive term. Wish you a successful tenure and best wishes to your team in fulfilling the aspirations of the people. May our beloved country reach new heights of development under your leadership,” Patnaik said on his X handle.

Congratulate Shri @narendramodi ji on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for the record third consecutive term. Wish you a successful tenure and best wishes to your team in fulfilling the aspirations of the people. May our beloved country reach new heights of… — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 10, 2024

He also congratulated Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Jual Oram of Odisha on being sworn-in as the Union Ministers in Narendra Modi’s third term.

Taking to his X handle, Patnaik congratulated the Members of Parliament from Odisha and wished them great success in their respective Ministries for the nation and specifically for the people of the State.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Congraulate Members of Parliament from #Odisha Shri @dpradhanbjp, Shri @JualOram and Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw, on being sworn-in as Ministers in the Union Cabinet. Wish you great success in your respective Ministries for the nation and specifically for the people of #Odisha. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 10, 2024

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also replied Patnaik and thanked him saying his words means to him and assured to fulfil the aspirations and take forward the growth trajectory as well as realise the goal of Viksit Odisha and Viksit Bharat.

Thank you for the good wishes Shri @Naveen_Odisha ji. Words of encouragement from a statesman like you means a lot. We are steadfast in our commitment to fulfil aspirations, take forward the growth trajectory as well as realise the goal of Viksit Odisha and Viksit Bharat. 🙏🙏 https://t.co/hJOh7qYncE — Dharmendra Pradhan (मोदी का परिवार) (@dpradhanbjp) June 10, 2024

It is to be noted here that the trio from Odisha were among 71 MPs who took oath as council of Ministers along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. President Droupadi Murmu administered them the oath and secrecy of the office at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.