VV Yadav Sacked; Arabinda Padhee New SJTA Chief Administrator

By Sagar Satapathy
Breaking News! Senior IAS Officer Arabinda Padhee has been appointed as the new Chief Administrator of SJTA, Puri in addition to his present duties as Principal Secretary of Agriculture Department.

Vir Vikram Yadav has been removed from his post with immediate effect. The decision has been taken in view of the recent Adap Pahandi mishap and outrage across the state.

Arabinda Padhee was the Chief Administrator of SJTA from 2012 to 2014. He was again given additional charge of SJTA in May 2024 when VV Yadav had gone on a leave.

