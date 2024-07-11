Ex-Agniveers to get 10% reservation in Central Armed Forces

New Delhi: The chiefs of several central forces announced on Thursday that they have prepared to set aside 10% of posts for ex-Agniveers, following the Union Home Ministry’s directive issued last year.

CISF Director General Nina Singh and BSF Director General Nitin Agrawal detailed their recruitment plans for ex-Agniveers, highlighting the benefits and specifics of the new reservation policy.

CISF Recruitment Plans

Nina Singh stated that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will reserve 10% of jobs for ex-Agniveers in all future constable appointments. She explained that the recruitment process will include exemptions for physical tests and age relaxations—five years for the first year and three years for subsequent years.

“Ex-Agniveers will be able to take advantage of this, and the CISF will ensure that. This will be beneficial for the CISF too, as the force will get trained and disciplined personnel,” Singh told DD News.

BSF Recruitment Plans

BSF Director General Nitin Agrawal emphasized the benefits of recruiting ex-Agniveers, noting their four years of experience and disciplined training. “This is very good for the BSF as we are getting trained soldiers. After short training, they will be deployed along the border,” Agrawal said.

Agrawal confirmed that 10% of the total vacancies will be reserved for ex-Agniveers, with age relaxations of five years for the first batch and three years for subsequent batches.

Other Forces’ Announcements

CRPF: DG Anish Dayal Singh announced that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has amended its recruitment rules to include a 10% reservation for ex-Agniveers. Age relaxations will be five years for the first batch and three years thereafter, with no Physical Efficiency Test required. “This is a welcome step for the force as they are Army trained and have already served in the three services,” Singh said.

RPF: DG Manoj Yadava stated that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) will also reserve 10% of constable posts for ex-Agniveers, with similar age relaxations and no Physical Efficiency Test. “We welcome ex-Agniveers in RPF as it will further enhance the capabilities of the force,” Yadava said.

SSB: DG Daljit Singh Chaudhary confirmed that the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has fixed a quota for ex-Agniveers and amended its recruitment rules accordingly. The first batch will receive a five-year age relaxation, with no Physical Efficiency Test required.

The inclusion of ex-Agniveers across these central armed forces underscores the government’s commitment to integrating these trained and disciplined personnel into various security roles, enhancing the overall capabilities of the forces.