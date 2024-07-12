Serious Allegations of Assault against Odisha Governor’s Son

TNI Bureau: Lalit Kumar, son of Governor Raghubar Das, has been accused of assault and harassment. Lalit, along with five of his associates, allegedly attacked Baikunthanath Pradhan, an officer on duty at the Odisha Secretariat Service, late in the night of 7th July 2024.

Baikunthanath has alleged that Lalit Kumar attacked him while on duty. The matter came to light after Pradhan lodged a written complaint with the Principal Secretary to the Governor.

Baikuntha Pradhan, Asst. Section Officer, Parliamentary Affairs Department, is currently working on deployment basis at Governor’s Household.

Being the in-Charge of Raj Bhavan, Puri, Baikuntha Pradhan was in Raj Bhavan, Puri since 05.07.2024 to supervise the preparedness of Raj Bhavan, Puri for visit/stay of President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

On 7th July, he was on duty at night at around 11.45 P.M. While he was sitting in the office room, Personal Cook of Odisha Governor Aakash Singh came to office and told him that Lalit Kumar wanted to meet him at Suite No-4.

When he went there, Lalit Kumar started slapping him. Feeling helpless, he started running out of the room and hid himself behind the Annexe building.

“However, the two PSOs of Lalit Kumar found his location and dragged him to Room No. 4 through the lift. Security Personnel and others present there have witnessed this incident. They again started slapping, blowing punches on his face, kicking every part of his body and twisted his left ankle,” he alleged. Lalit Kumar allegedly threatened him of murder if he revealed the incident before anyone.

After failing to get justice, Baikuntha went public with the allegations. The matter may snowball into a major controversy and bring embarrassment to BJP and Odisha Government. Since Governor Raghubar Das and his son Lalit hail from Jharkhand, which is going to polls later this year, the Opposition INDIA Bloc may take up this case in an aggressive manner.