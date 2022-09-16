Viral Video: Catfight at Nashik Toll Plaza

TNI Bureau: A fight broke out between two women at the Pimpalgaon toll plaza in Nashik. The video quickly went viral on social media. The viral video shows a fight between a customer and one of the female plaza employees.

The disturbing video shows the two women pulling each other’s hair and slapping each other repeatedly. The violent encounter was captured by bystanders, but it wasn’t until later in the video that the people intervened to stop the fight.

“A shocking incident has come to light that a fierce fight took place between women at the Pimpalgaon toll booth near Nashik,” wrote the Twitter user who shared the video online. Both women are dressed in sarees and are seen punching and slapping each other violently.

The audio from the viral video shows them engaged in a tense discussion in Marathi. During their verbal spat, one of them threatened the other with tearing her saree. Bystanders initially refrain from intervening to stop the brawl, but by the end of the video, a third lady can be seen attempting to diffuse the situation. Check out the viral video below:

A shocking incident has come to light that a fierce fight took place between women at the Pimpalgaon toll booth near Nashik. @IGPNashikRange pic.twitter.com/1PwGTugSqo — 𝕄𝕣.ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) September 15, 2022

The fight video has received over a thousand views on the microblogging site. Meantime, the internet has had mixed reactions to the video, with some criticising the violent behavior and others responding with extremely funny puns. “Shocking to see still some morons standing nearby just to enjoy the incident and take the thrill of creating videos rather than stopping them,” one user said of the bystanders.