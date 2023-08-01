Vanik to provide Free Coaching to Underprivileged Students

TNI Bureau: In a big development, Odisha’s leading Coaching Institute Vanik has announced free coaching for underprivileged students and decided to help them achieve their goal. It was announced by Subrat Kumar Chhatoi, the founder and CMD of Vanik Groups, at a press meet.

While briefing the media on the spectacular success of Vanik students in the Odisha Civil Service Examination 2021, Subrat Chhatoi has promised to introduce a mechanism to identify the students who have the goal and determination, but financial constraints are putting a hindrance in their way.

“Financial constraint won’t be a hurdle for talented and meritorious students who want to pursue their goal of getting through in tough examinations for government jobs. We will stand with them and help them materialize their dreams,” he said.

“Currently, Vanik has helping many students from poor financial background by offering them hefty discounts or free coaching. We will have a robust mechanism for this and appeal everyone to refer such students us, who will be assisted properly following a close scrutiny of their financial status,” added Subrat.

Vanik Institute has set another milestone as a whopping 200 students from the institute have secured success in the prestigious Odisha Civil Service Examination 2021.

4 out of the top 10 positions in the Odisha Civil Service Examination were secured by the Vanik Institute students.