TNI Evening News Headlines – August 01, 2023

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik approves Rs 150 crore for modernisation of State Forensic Services Organisation.
➡️Bhubaneswar breaks 26-year-old record surpassing 1997’s rainfall figures.
➡️IMD briefs about the forecast for Odisha over the next 48 hours.
➡️Banakalagi ritual of the Lord Jagannath at Srimandir in Puri to be held on next Wednesday.
➡️Puri Jagannath Temple Ratna Bhandar has 1.5 Quintal Gold, 184 kg Silver.
➡️Odisha Train Tragedy: 29 bodies yet to be identified.
➡️Biju Janata Dal to oppose no-confidence motion against NDA.
➡️BJD to support the Bill replacing Delhi Services Ordinance; will oppose the No Confidence Motion.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred the Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune, Maharashtra today.
➡️Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announces Rs 400 crore for restoration of roads in Himachal Pradesh.
➡️Rajya Sabha passes Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill 2023.
➡️The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill 2023 passed in Rajya Sabha. This Bill has already been passed by Lok Sabha.
➡️IND VS WI 3rd ODI: West Indies win the toss and opt to bowl first. Hardik Pandya to lead team India as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli rested.
➡️More than 6.77 crore ITRs have been filed till 31st July: Income Tax Department, Government of India.
➡️NIA arrests 17th accused from Hyderabad in Hizb-Ut-Tahrir module case.
➡️GST collections for July rise 2% to Rs 1,65,105 crore.
➡️Talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri to lead 22-member Indian Men’s Football squad for Asian Games 2023.
➡️EU Commissioner to participate in G20 ministerial conference on women’s empowerment.
➡️Myanmar junta reduces ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s prison sentences by 6 years.
