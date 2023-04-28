Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates 91 FM Transmitters

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today virtually inaugurated 91 FM transmitters in 84 districts across 18 states and 2 union territories.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the State and the Union Territories where the 91 new 100 Watt FM transmitters have been installed are Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Ladakh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The PMO said, “With this expansion of AIR’s FM service, an additional 2 crore people, who did not have access to the medium, will now be covered. It will result in an expansion of coverage in about 35,000 sq km area.” Prime Minister has firmly believed in radio’s important role in reaching out to the masses.

To harness the unique strength of the medium to reach out to the widest possible audience, Prime Minister started the Mann ki Baat programme, which is now nearing its landmark 100th episode, the statement of PMO added.

While speaking on the occasion, Modi said, “When it comes to radio and FM, my relationship with it is that of a passionate listener as well as that of a host.”

“Today the expansion of All India Radio’s (AIR) FM service is a big and important step towards becoming All India FM. This launch of 91 FM transmitters of All India FM is like a gift for 2 crore people in 85 districts of the country,” he added.