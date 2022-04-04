Vandalism at Srimandir Kitchen: Puri Collector promises Action

Insight Bureau: 12th Century Jagannath Temple is trending big on Twitter as unidentified miscreants have damaged more than 40 mud ovens (chulhas) inside the Puri Jagannath temple’s kitchen (Rosa Ghara) late on Saturday night.

The chullahs are used for preparing Mahaprasad. About 300 quintals of rice are cooked in the kitchen every day. The temple’s kitchen has more than 452 earthen ovens. It is sold to the devotees in Ananda Bazar.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Meanwhile, the District Collector Samarth Verma visited the temple to take stock. The Puri District Administration has promised strong action against Srimandir Rosaghara vandalism.

Police complaint filed by temple administration at the Singhdwara Police Station in this connection.