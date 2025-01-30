Unprecedented Mosquito Menace in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has taken serious note of the rising mosquito menace in Bhubaneswar, prompting the procurement of four additional fogging machines to strengthen control measures. Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra acknowledged the insufficient resources and announced increased recruitment for mosquito control.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

BMC will conduct weekly fogging along the Daya West Canal and identify mosquito-prone hotspots. Authorities urge residents to eliminate stagnant water to curb diseases like dengue and malaria. With these targeted actions, the government aims to mitigate the worsening mosquito crisis.