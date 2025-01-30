TNI Evening News Headlines – January 30, 2025

➡️Odisha Government extends ration card e-KYC deadline to February 15.
➡️Odisha government launched ‘Bikashita Gaon Bikashita Odisha’ scheme.
➡️Utkarsh Odisha: Odisha attracted over Rs 16 lakh crore worth of investment intents with job opportunities for around 13 lakh people.
➡️Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) halts special bus services to Maha Kumbh until February 4.
➡️IMD issues Yellow Warning for dense fog in Odisha for next 3 days.
➡️Maharashtra records second suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) death, cases rise to 127.
➡️Centre approves Mutual Credit Guarantee Scheme to Strengthen MSME.
➡️Andhra Pradesh Government has rolled out WhatsApp Governance, offering 161 services to citizens initially.
➡️ISRO astronaut and Indian Air Force (IAF) officer, Shubhanshu Shukla became first Indian astronaut to fly to the International Space Station (ISS) from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
➡️GP Singh takes charge as CRPF’s new Director General.
➡️A massive fire broke out at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj of Uttar Pradesh today. Several tents were engulfed by the flames, no causalities reported.
➡️Maha Kumbh stampede: Judicial commission to visit site on Friday.
➡️Rupee falls 9 paise to close at 86.64 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Hockey India today made the announcement on the Indian men’s squad ahead of match in Bhubaneswar for FIHPro League 2024-25.
➡️Washington Plane Crash: All passengers & crew in both aircraft, 67, were killed after American Airlines plane and military helicopter collide mid-air near Reagan Airport DC.
