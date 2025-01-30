‘Bikashita Gaon Bikashita Odisha’ Scheme Launched

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has launched the ‘Bikashita Gaon Bikashita Odisha’ scheme to boost rural infrastructure and economic growth. This scheme focuses on road connectivity, civic amenities, education, sports, and tourism development to bridge infrastructure gaps and enhance rural livelihoods.

With strategic fund allocation, the initiative prioritizes underdeveloped areas, ensuring inclusive development. The scheme will follow a participatory selection process through Gram Sabhas, with strict monitoring, transparency, and social audits to ensure quality implementation and community involvement.

This scheme is a transformed version of ‘Ama Gaon Ama Bikas’ launched by then CM Naveen Patnaik.