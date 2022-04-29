Union Steel Minister dedicates JSPL’s TMT Rebar Mill in Angul

Insight Bureau: Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh dedicated TMT Rebar Mill of Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) at its 6 MTPA integrated steel complex at Angul on April 28, 2022. The TMT Rebar Mill of 14 lakh tons per annum Capacity is marked as one of the World’s largest and the most modern Rebar Mill.

Dignitaries like Naveen Jindal, Chairman, JSP, VR Sharma, Managing Director and D.K. Saraogi, CEO Steel facilitated the Union Minister in visiting the Plant facilities on the occasion. Rasika Chaube, Additional Secretary (Ministry of Steel) was also present during the program.

“India has become the second-largest steel producer in the world, leaving behind major economies. The maximum amount of steel has been produced from Odisha. I appreciate Naveen Jindal for building such a beautiful mega steel plant in Odisha,” said Ram Chandra Prasad Singh.

He also appreciated JSP’s plan to expand the capacity of the steel plant to 25.2 MTPA & also added that by 2030, about 10 percent of India’s steel will be produced from Angul, Odisha by JSP”.

The Minister especially expressed his high appreciation for JSP’s effort to supply Liquid Medical Oxygen to the country during COVID-19 as its CSR initiative.

The Union Minister along with a team of senior officials of the Ministry of Steel also visited the Coal Gasification Plant (CGP), the first of its kind in steelmaking. The CGP uses high ash, locally available non-coking coal to supply synthetic gas to the world’s first syngas-based DRI plant. The technology can harness the abundant coal reserve of the country and make India Atmanirbhar in meeting its coal requirement and reduce the dependence on imported coking coal.

Ram Chandra Singh and his team visited India’s largest blast furnace, the Plate Mill producing the widest plates and various other units of the mega steel complex.

“We are privileged that Hon’ble Union Minister dedicated the 1.4 MTPA TMT rebar mill at our Angul steelmaking facility. It is one of the most modern and largest rebar mills in the world. In addition to producing high-quality TMT rebars of different specifications for quality infrastructure building, the Rebar Mill will generate lakhs of indirect employment”, said Naveen Jindal, Chairman, JSP.

He thanked the Union and State governments for extending support to the steel industry. Naveen Jindal particularly mentioned that the vision of the hon’ble prime minister for coal gasification technology is being translated into a big reality by JSP.

VR Sharma, Managing Director, JSP said, “JSP is a futuristic company which has the vision of producing at least half of its capacity through coal gasification which is key to green steel making for a sustainable tomorrow”.

Nilesh Deore, IAS, Private Secretary to the Union Steel Minister, and Dr Mukesh Kumar, Director at Steel Research & Technology Mission of India accompanied the Minister during the visit.

DK Saraogi, CEO, JSP Steel thanked the union minister and his team for dedicating the Rebar Mill to the nation and visiting the steelmaking facility.

JSP has successfully established and is operating India’s Most Modern 6 MTPA Integrated Steel Plant at Angul. It is the largest steel plant in Odisha.