Undivided Koraput loses a Gem; Prasant Samantaray Passes Away

Insight Bureau: The Undivided Koraput district lost a gem today, as eminent ‘Desia Song’ singer Prasant Samantray died of a heart attack.

Prasant Samantray, a well-known desia song singer and artist from Jeypore area of Koraput district breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Visakhapatnam last night. He was 56.

He was rushed to Visakhapatnam after his health condition deteriorated yesterday. He was working as Forester with the Government of Odisha and known for his humility and helping nature. He received accolade and appreciation for his singing ability. He was part of many leading Melody groups over the last few decades.

Samantray sang several desia songs. His songs “dung dunga bajuli re bajuli re bajuli, desia pila ebe nachuli re nachuli” and “nasei dela re moke nasei dela, kukuda gali make nasei dela” became huge hits in the undivided Koraput district.

Several personalities from Koraput District, including BJP’s State Vice President Bhrugu Baxipatra have condoled his death.