Russia-Ukraine War intensifies; Latest Updates Here

Insight Bureau: Russia and Ukraine conflict has intensified with the entire world fearing of the possibility of third world War as from Ukraine invasion by Russia to cyber attack in Ukraine, the matter is taking an ugly turn.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced military operation in Ukraine to defend separatists in the east of the country on February 24. Weeks of diplomacy to turn away war and sanctions on Russia failed to discourage Putin, who has massed over 150,000 troops on the Ukraine border.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Here are some latest updates from Russia-Ukraine conflict-

Russia has seized control of 2 villages in the east of Ukraine as reported by Reuters.

At least 7 killed, 9 injured, says Reuters. But, Ukraine says 100s killed.

Russian Troops crossed the Ukrainian Border while the airstrikes continue.

Indian Embassy in Ukraine has advised Indians in the country to remain calm and has advised people travelling to Kyiv to temporarily return to their respective cities.

Biden threatens ‘Severe Sanctions’ against Russia by G7 and other US Allies.

Five Russian aircraft and one helicopter shot down, claims Ukraine.

Luhansk announces military ops to seize areas in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian military command centres in Kyiv and Kharkiv have been attacked by missile strikes, reported Ukrainska Pravda news website refering Ukrainian interior ministry officials.

Explosions are being heard across Ukraine as Russia mounted a full-fledged attack in various parts of the nation.

An apartment complex near Ukraine’s Kharkiv has been hit by a Russian airstrike, causing an unknown number of casualties.

Ukrainian pilot fled with his Su-27 to Romania, where he was intercepted by 2 Romanian F-16 and force landed at Bacău airbase.

Ukrainian Navy Base in Odessa was destroyed by Russian Missiles.

Ukraine says it has killed 50 Russian soldiers and shot down 6 Planes.

Terming the present situation in Ukraine as highly uncertain, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine set up 24-hour Emergency helpline, which can be accessed by dialing +380 997300428 & +380 997300483.