By Sagarika Satapathy
UGC-NET June 2024 Exam Cancelled, CBI Probe Ordered

TNI Bureau: The Ministry of Education on Wednesday cancelled the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2024, after intelligence reports suggested irregularities in the conduct of the examination.

To ensure the highest level of transparency, the matter is being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a thorough investigation.

A fresh examination shall be conducted, for which information shall be shared separately,” the Ministry of Education said.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the UGC-NET June 2024 Examination on June 18. As many as 9,08,580 candidates appeared for the test.

