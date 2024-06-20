TNI Morning News Headlines – June 20, 2024

➡️Diphtheria patient dies in MKCG Medical College & Hospital in Berhampur; Toll rises to 6 in Odisha.
➡️Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will join International Yoga Day celebrations at Sun Temple in Konark on June 21 (Friday).
➡️Massive fire breaks out at an apartment near Patia Chhak in Bhubaneswar; no casualty reported.
➡️Assam flood situation worsens. 1.5 lakh people have been affected so far.
➡️29 people died so far in the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu. 4 people have been arrested.
➡️Heat wave sweeping Delhi; Bodies of 50 people were recovered around Delhi during the past 48 hours.
➡️NEET paper leak row: Education ministry seeks report from Bihar police’s Economic Offences Unit. 4 arrested students tell Bihar Police that they received question papers a night before the exam.
➡️Tamil Nadu Assembly session begins from today.
➡️Smuggling via Drones from Pakistan: BSF foils smuggling bid, 13 kg heroin seized worth Rs 60 crore.
➡️Over 3.20 lakh affected by landslides, floods and waterlogging in northeast.
➡️North India reels with severe heat wave, Centre tells hospitals to set up special units for patients.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu visited the Jagannath Temple in Delhi and offered prayers today on her Birth Day.
➡️US Army kills senior Islamic State official in Syria.
➡️South Africa beat USA by 18 runs in T20 World Cup Super Eight (Group 2) match.
