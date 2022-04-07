UGC approves establishment of Bhima Bhoi Chair at DU, GGV

Insight Bureau: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved setting up of the Bhima Bhoi Chair at the Delhi University and Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh.

Both the Universities were provided separate letters. The UGC announced that the Universities may create the Chair by utilising the available vacant positions and other recurring expenditure may be charged to funds that are already being released to them.

Last year the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan suggested the UGC to set up Bhima Bhoi Research Chairs at various universities across the country. He also suggested UGC to conduct extensive research on the philosophy of Mahima Dharma and include it as a part of syllabus in under graduate curriculum.