CBI yet to reach any conclusion in SSR Death Case

CBI in its reply to an RTI query replied that Sushant Singh Rajput case is in the process of investigation and giving any information about the progress as of now can impede the investigation.

By Sagarika Satapathy
146

Insight Bureau: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has not yet reached in any conclusion in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

Earlier, CBI has sought information from Google and Facebook about the deleted emails and posts of Sushant Singh Rajput.

