Prakash Mishra Appointed Advisor to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has appointed retired IPS officer Prakash Mishra as the Advisor to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, granting him the rank of a Cabinet minister. The General Administration and Public Grievance Department issued an official notification confirming the appointment on Monday.

Prakash Mishra, a 1977-batch IPS officer of the Odisha cadre, has had an illustrious career spanning nearly 39 years in law enforcement and public administration. He served as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Odisha from 2012 to 2014, during which he was noted for his leadership and contributions to strengthening the state police force. Later, from 2014 to 2016, he held the prestigious position of Director General (DG) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), one of the largest paramilitary forces in the country.

In 2019, after retiring from service, Mishra ventured into politics by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He contested the Lok Sabha elections that year from the Cuttack constituency on a BJP ticket but was unsuccessful in securing a win.

The newly appointed advisor will support Chief Minister Majhi with his extensive experience in governance and security. This appointment reflects the government’s intent to leverage Mishra’s expertise in law enforcement and administration to strengthen its policymaking and execution.