TNI Morning News Headlines – December 21, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 146 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 86 quarantine and 60 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 72 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ 2 cases of Omicron confirmed in Odisha. The two persons had returned from Nigeria and Qatar.

➡️ Tapaswini-Sumit marital discord: Section 144 Clamped in Brahma Nagar in Berhampur for indefinite period.

➡️ Cold wave grips Odisha; 19 places in Odisha record night temperature below 10 degree Celsius. Daringbadi coldest at 3.5 degree Celsius.

➡️ Odisha Government releases Rs 350 Crore for disbursing Rs 1000 Livelihood Assistance to PDS Beneficiaries.

India News

➡️ India reports 5,326 new COVID-19 cases, 8,043 recoveries, and 453 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ 1,38,34,78,181 vaccine doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

➡️ Active caseload stands in India at 79,097.

➡️ India has a total of 202 cases of Omicron Variant so far: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

➡️ India deploys first S-400 air defence system in Punjab sector to take care of aerial threats from both China and Pakistan.

➡️ Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after ruckus by opposition parties.

➡️ Kolkata Municipal Corporation: TMC wins 7 and leads on 108. BJP leads on 4, CPI(M) on 2, Congress on 2, Independent 3.

➡️ Ahead of 2022 Punjab polls, several former Cabinet ministers, MPs, MLAs likely to join BJP soon.

➡️ Rupee rises 17 paise to 75.73 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex surges 635.96 pts to 56,457.97 in opening session; Nifty jumps 187.05 pts to 16,801.25.

World News

➡️ United States reports first death due to Omicron variant of Covid-19.

➡️ Uzra Zeya appointed U.S. Special Coordinator for Tibet.

➡️ Consistent evidence that Omicron is spreading faster than Delta variant: WHO.

➡️ World Economic Forum annual meet 2022 deferred amid Omicron scare.