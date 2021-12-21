TNI Morning News Headlines – December 21, 2021
Key News Headlines of December 21, 2021. Details Below
Odisha News
➡️ Odisha reports 146 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 86 quarantine and 60 local contact cases.
➡️ Khordha reported 72 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.
➡️ 2 cases of Omicron confirmed in Odisha. The two persons had returned from Nigeria and Qatar.
➡️ Tapaswini-Sumit marital discord: Section 144 Clamped in Brahma Nagar in Berhampur for indefinite period.
➡️ Cold wave grips Odisha; 19 places in Odisha record night temperature below 10 degree Celsius. Daringbadi coldest at 3.5 degree Celsius.
➡️ Odisha Government releases Rs 350 Crore for disbursing Rs 1000 Livelihood Assistance to PDS Beneficiaries.
India News
➡️ India reports 5,326 new COVID-19 cases, 8,043 recoveries, and 453 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ 1,38,34,78,181 vaccine doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.
➡️ Active caseload stands in India at 79,097.
➡️ India has a total of 202 cases of Omicron Variant so far: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
➡️ India deploys first S-400 air defence system in Punjab sector to take care of aerial threats from both China and Pakistan.
➡️ Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after ruckus by opposition parties.
➡️ Kolkata Municipal Corporation: TMC wins 7 and leads on 108. BJP leads on 4, CPI(M) on 2, Congress on 2, Independent 3.
➡️ Ahead of 2022 Punjab polls, several former Cabinet ministers, MPs, MLAs likely to join BJP soon.
➡️ Rupee rises 17 paise to 75.73 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️ Sensex surges 635.96 pts to 56,457.97 in opening session; Nifty jumps 187.05 pts to 16,801.25.
World News
➡️ United States reports first death due to Omicron variant of Covid-19.
➡️ Uzra Zeya appointed U.S. Special Coordinator for Tibet.
➡️ Consistent evidence that Omicron is spreading faster than Delta variant: WHO.
➡️ World Economic Forum annual meet 2022 deferred amid Omicron scare.
