Twitter War: Top Women Officers in Karnataka transferred without Posting

TNI Bureau: Karnataka government on Tuesday transferred IPS D Roopa Moudgil and IAS Rohini Sinduri, who were involved in Twitter war yesterday, officers without posting.

It is to be noted here that Roopa and Rohini were in a public spat over posting of photos on social media. They were transferred after they both complained against each other to the Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma.

The matter was also discussed in the State cabinet meeting during which the ministers raised their concern about the public fight of officers affecting the image of the government.

Roopa shared private photos of Rohini Sindhuri on Facebook alleging that Sindhuri had violated service conduct rules by sending her photos to male IAS officers. Roopa claimed that Sindhuri had shared photos with three officers in 2021 and 2022. After that they were indulged in public spat.