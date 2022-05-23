Tourists from Chhattisgarh attacked at Nandan Kanan

Insight Bureau: A group of tourists from Chhattisgarh were allegedly attacked by staff of the zoo and locals inside the Nandankanan Zoological Park on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Sunday afternoon.

As many as 26 tourists from the neighbouring State alleged that though they had bought tickets for the safari bus, they were not allotted vehicles even after three hours of wait.

They also alleged that some tourists who got tickets after them boarded the bus before their turn.

At least five tourists sustained injuries in the attack, says report.

Based on their complaint lodged by the victims, Nandankanan police detained three attackers for questioning.