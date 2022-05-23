100-Word Edit: Varsha rises; Anubhav falls

By Sagar Satapathy
Varsha Priyadarshini Maa Taratarini Peetha
109

Anubhav was a happy man being the Rajya Sabha MP and most sought-after Odia Actor. Things changed drastically after that high profile battle against Jay Panda in 2019 and subsequent victory roars.

Within a year or so, BJD started treating Anubhav as a liability following various complaints against him. The soured relationship with wife Varsha put him in further trouble.

Related Posts

18th Century Indian Man Declared Saint By Vatican

Olive Ridleys start nesting at Odisha’s Gahirmatha

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

It’s crystal clear that Varsha is gradually getting more importance in BJD and will replace Anubhav sooner than later. The video at Maa Taratarini Peetha leaves no doubt. While fall of Anubhav is clearly visible, Varsha’s rise remains inevitable too.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.