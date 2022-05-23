100-Word Edit: Varsha rises; Anubhav falls

Anubhav was a happy man being the Rajya Sabha MP and most sought-after Odia Actor. Things changed drastically after that high profile battle against Jay Panda in 2019 and subsequent victory roars.

Within a year or so, BJD started treating Anubhav as a liability following various complaints against him. The soured relationship with wife Varsha put him in further trouble.

It’s crystal clear that Varsha is gradually getting more importance in BJD and will replace Anubhav sooner than later. The video at Maa Taratarini Peetha leaves no doubt. While fall of Anubhav is clearly visible, Varsha’s rise remains inevitable too.