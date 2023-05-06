Top Movie Critics hail ‘The Kerala Story

TNI Bureau: “The Kerala Story” has made an astonishing opening at the box office, earning an impressive 8.03 crores on its first day. Not only has it achieved a strong opening, but it has also secured a position among the top five Bollywood openers of 2023, which is truly unbelievable.

#TheKeralaStory hits the ball out of the stadium 🔥🔥🔥… Takes a SMASHING START… Evening + night shows witness solid occupancy… The Day 1 numbers are an EYE-OPENER for the entire industry… TERRIFIC weekend assured… Fri ₹ 8.03 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/8dylt50Hcj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 6, 2023

Amidst the controversies surrounding the Adah Sharma starrer and concerns about its success, Sudipto Sen’s film “The Kerala Story” has been met with roaring reviews as it finally hit theaters. Critics have taken to Twitter to express their excitement, describing the film as goosebumps-worthy and saving it from any potential downfall.

In the meantime, Top Movie critics have hailed and commended the film. In a recent tweet, film critic Sumit Kadel shared his review of the movie, “The Kerala Story,” giving it a four-star rating. Kadel expressed that the film delves into one of the most devastating tragedies in modern India. He described it as a horrifying, disturbing, and gut-wrenching tale that sheds light on the plight of numerous girls in Kerala who fell victim to radical forces and were coerced into joining the system of terrorism.

#TheKeralaStory ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#TKS deals with one of the worst human tragedies of Modern India. HORRIFYING – DISTURBING & GUT WRENCHING tale of many girls in Kerala who were trapped by radicals & forced into the system of terrorism. The entire portrayal & process of their… pic.twitter.com/jjFvkrSymP — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) May 5, 2023

Kadel praised the screenplay and direction of “The Kerala Story,” commending its solid storytelling and brave direction by Sudipto Sen. He particularly highlighted Adah Sharma’s outstanding performance, describing it as career-defining and applauding her impeccable Malayali Hindi accent and nuanced acting in emotional scenes. The supporting cast was also praised for their strong performances.

While Kadel acknowledged potential debates about the film’s factual accuracy, he emphasized that it should not be dismissed as propaganda. He believed that “The Kerala Story” is an informative and bold film that every Indian, especially women, should watch regardless of their caste or religion.

Similarly, critic Taran Adarsh also took to twitter to commend the film, he wrote “Bold. Blunt. Thought-provoking. Hard-hitting. Disturbing… You need a strong stomach to absorb this story… Director #SudiptoSen packs a solid punch… #AdahSharma is terrific… #Boxoffice WINNER. #TheKeralaStoryReview.”

In summary, “The Kerala Story” is expected to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative, powerful performances, and thought-provoking exploration.