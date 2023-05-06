Top Movie Critics hail ‘The Kerala Story

"Blockbuster Opening: 'The Kerala Story' Makes Waves with 8.03 Crores on Day One, Secures Top Spot Among 2023 Bollywood Openers!"

By Suman Rodrigues
TNI DIGITAL

TNI Bureau: “The Kerala Story” has made an astonishing opening at the box office, earning an impressive 8.03 crores on its first day. Not only has it achieved a strong opening, but it has also secured a position among the top five Bollywood openers of 2023, which is truly unbelievable.

Amidst the controversies surrounding the Adah Sharma starrer and concerns about its success, Sudipto Sen’s film “The Kerala Story” has been met with roaring reviews as it finally hit theaters. Critics have taken to Twitter to express their excitement, describing the film as goosebumps-worthy and saving it from any potential downfall.

Also read: Coming Soon…‘Tipu’ – On Life of Tipu Sultan

In the meantime, Top Movie critics have hailed and commended the film. In a recent tweet, film critic Sumit Kadel shared his review of the movie, “The Kerala Story,” giving it a four-star rating. Kadel expressed that the film delves into one of the most devastating tragedies in modern India. He described it as a horrifying, disturbing, and gut-wrenching tale that sheds light on the plight of numerous girls in Kerala who fell victim to radical forces and were coerced into joining the system of terrorism.

Related Posts

TNI Evening News Headlines – May 06, 2023

Blackout during President Murmu’s Address: Manmohan Samal…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Kadel praised the screenplay and direction of “The Kerala Story,” commending its solid storytelling and brave direction by Sudipto Sen. He particularly highlighted Adah Sharma’s outstanding performance, describing it as career-defining and applauding her impeccable Malayali Hindi accent and nuanced acting in emotional scenes. The supporting cast was also praised for their strong performances.

Also Read: Kerala High Court refuses to stay screening of film ‘The Kerala Story’

While Kadel acknowledged potential debates about the film’s factual accuracy, he emphasized that it should not be dismissed as propaganda. He believed that “The Kerala Story” is an informative and bold film that every Indian, especially women, should watch regardless of their caste or religion.

Similarly, critic Taran Adarsh also took to twitter to commend the film, he wrote “Bold. Blunt. Thought-provoking. Hard-hitting. Disturbing… You need a strong stomach to absorb this story… Director #SudiptoSen packs a solid punch… #AdahSharma is terrific… #Boxoffice WINNER. #TheKeralaStoryReview.” 

In summary, “The Kerala Story” is expected to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative, powerful performances, and thought-provoking exploration.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.