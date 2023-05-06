TNI Evening News Headlines – May 06, 2023

➡️ President Droupadi Murmu deliveres convocation address in darkness at MSCB University in Mayurbhanj district.

➡️ CM Naveen Patnaik dedicates 325 transformed schools as part of Odisha School Transformation programme under 5T.

➡️ Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2023 will be held from May 8 to May 15, 2023.

➡️ Odisha Government announces one-time assistance of Rs 10 lakh for each Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy patients toward electric wheelchair & treatment.

➡️ 57,000 students to appear NEET (UG)-2023 In Odisha Tomorrow.

➡️ Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA), Bhubaneswar, has entirely switched to green sources for its energy consumption.

➡️ Punjab & Haryana High Court grants interim bail to Times Now reporter Bhawana Kishore.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Designated terrorist and Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) Chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar alias Malik Sardar Singh was gunned down by two unidentified gunmen in Johar Town, Lahore of Pakistan this morning.

➡️ NEET-UG postponed in violence-hit Manipur.

➡️ Asian Weightlifting Championships: India’s Bindyarani Devi wins silver medal.

➡️ Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma records most ducks for any batter in the history of IPL.

➡️ Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets in Indian Premier League.