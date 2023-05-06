TNI Evening News Headlines – May 06, 2023

➡️President Droupadi Murmu deliveres convocation address in darkness at MSCB University in Mayurbhanj district.
➡️CM Naveen Patnaik dedicates 325 transformed schools as part of Odisha School Transformation programme under 5T.
➡️Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2023 will be held from May 8 to May 15, 2023.
➡️Odisha Government announces one-time assistance of Rs 10 lakh for each Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy patients toward electric wheelchair & treatment.
➡️57,000 students to appear NEET (UG)-2023 In Odisha Tomorrow.
➡️Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA), Bhubaneswar, has entirely switched to green sources for its energy consumption.
➡️Punjab & Haryana High Court grants interim bail to Times Now reporter Bhawana Kishore.
Related Posts
➡️Designated terrorist and Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) Chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar alias Malik Sardar Singh was gunned down by two unidentified gunmen in Johar Town, Lahore of Pakistan this morning.
➡️NEET-UG postponed in violence-hit Manipur.
➡️Asian Weightlifting Championships: India’s Bindyarani Devi wins silver medal.
➡️Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma records most ducks for any batter in the history of IPL.
➡️Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets in Indian Premier League.
➡️King Charles III is crowned, becoming the 40th reigning monarch after his mother, the late Elizabeth II.
Comments are closed.