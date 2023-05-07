OJEE 2023: Know Dates and Complete Schedule

Bhubaneshwar, TNI Bureau: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2023 dates have been officially announced, inviting aspiring candidates for admission to a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses. According to an official notification, the OJEE will be conducted from May 8 to May 15, 2023, across various centers in and outside the state.

The OJEE– 2023 is the key gateway for admission into B.Pharm/MCA/M.Sc. (Comp. Sc) /MBA/ Int. MBA / B. CAT / M.Tech / M.Tech (Part-Time) / M.Arch/M Plan/ M.Pharm, and Lateral Entry to B.Tech/ B.Pharm courses in government and private universities and colleges of Odisha. To ensure a smooth and efficient evaluation process, the entrance examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) mode will be conducted on multiple dates: 8th, 9th, 11th, 12th, and 15th May 2023. The exam will be divided into three shifts. Shift 1 will begin at 9 am and conclude at 11 am, lasting for 2 hours. Shift 2 will commence at 12:30 pm and end at 2:30 pm. Finally, shift 3 will start at 4:30 pm and finish at 6:30 pm.

Also read: Cyclone Mocha: Cyclonic circulation forms in Southeast Bay of Bengal

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

A total of 55,979 aspirants are expected to participate in the entrance examinations for different programs. Among these, 9,305 candidates will be appearing for the MBA program, 17,763 for the LE Tech Diploma, and 13,813 for B. Pharma.

To accommodate the large number of applicants, the OJEE has designated 47 examination centers across 33 different locations. Remarkably, three of these centers are located outside the state, facilitating students from neighboring regions to participate in the examination.

As the OJEE 2023 approaches, students across the state are preparing diligently, with hopes of securing admission into their preferred courses.

Here is the complete Schedule: