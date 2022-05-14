Top 10 News @ 3 PM – May 14, 2022

🔸 Mundka Fire Tragedy: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for kin of deceased, Rs 50,000 for the injured. Death toll in Mundka Fire tragedy in Delhi may rise to 30, as 3 people are still missing.

🔸 Vigilance inspector Manasi Jena arrested on charges of taking Rs 10 lakh bribe for closing a case against a government official.

🔸 Locals protest outside Slave Island Police Station in Colombo saying they don’t have access to LPG cylinders for over a month.

🔸 Senior Congress leader and former Punjab PCC President Sunil Jakhar quits Congress in Facebook Live.

🔸 3 police personnel shot dead by poachers in Guna, Madhya Pradesh.

🔸 Kashmiri Pandits staged a protest in Srinagar against the killing of Chadoora Tehsil Office employee Rahul Bhat in J&K.

🔸 Mohammed bin Zayed declared new president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

🔸 Russia suspends electricity supply to Finland.

🔸 China has relinquished its right to host 2023 Asian Cup due to coronavirus pandemic.

🔸 Birendra Lakra will lead India at the Asia Cup Hockey, as injured Rupinder Pal Singh has been ruled out.