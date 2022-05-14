Battlegrounds Mobile India: How to download BGMI 2.0

Insight Bureau: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the most popular battle royale game in India among all age groups is come up with its major update (BGMI 2.0) on May 13 after two months. With the official release of Livik, Core Circle mode and a plethora of new features, players will experience an exciting month of gameplay.

The new update is an exciting present for BGMI fans as Krafton celebrates the first anniversary of BGMI in May.

Here’s Step-by-step guide to download BGMI 2.0 update from the official website in May 2022:

▪️The gamers should first open any web browser and search for Battleground Mobile India’s website from the smartphone. (www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/)

▪️ They will then be able to find two different download options on their screen: IOS Download (Apple App Store) and AOS Download (Google Play Store).

▪️Depending on their platform, players can choose between either of them.

▪️Gamers will subsequently be redirected to the respective store page of BGMI, where they can press the Download/Update option

According to the company, the official Livik map will allow players to experience battles like never before. With new themed areas, an all-terrain UTV, and a variety of new weapons from XT variants, players must juggle tactics and strategy as they face off against challenging terrain.

PUBG Mobile 2.0 update size was 785 MB on Android and 1.93 GB on iOS. It is expected that that for BGMI update files will remain in similar ranges. Consequently, players must ensure that they have sufficient storage space on their devices to experience updated version of BGMI 2.0 .