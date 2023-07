TNI WhatsApp Group Voting: Will there be Early Assembly Election in Odisha?

The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – Will there be Early Assembly Election in Odisha?

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Out of 44 respondents, 27 persons opined that there will be no early Assembly Election in Odisha while 17 have given in favour of the opinion that early Assembly polls are possible.