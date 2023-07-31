TNI Morning News Headlines – July 31, 2023

➡️ Centre urges Odisha Government to extend cut-off date for enrolment of farmers under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana for Kharif-2023 from 31 July 2023 to 5 August 2023.
➡️Engineering student died by committing suicide in the hostel of a private college in Rayagada.
➡️Odisha Tourism conducted its third leg of international tourism promotional campaign with a roadshow in Hanoi, Vietnam.
➡️A Pakistani intruder was killed along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.
➡️Aam Aadmi Party issues three line whip for all its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House from 31st July to 4th August.
➡️AAP leader Manish Sisodia produced before Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court in connection with Excise Policy case.
➡️INDIA alliance leaders’ meeting underway at Parliament.
➡️Over 6 crore Income Tax Returns filed for 2022-23 fiscal.
➡️Maharashtra: RPF Constable shoots 4 people including one RPF ASI dead inside a moving train from Jaipur to Mumbai; arrested.
➡️Sensex falls 161.3 points to 65,998.90 in early trade; Nifty declines 48.45 points to 19,597.60.
➡️Rupee falls 4 paise to 82.22 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️At least 40 killed, 200 injured in suicide blast targeting JUI-F workers’ convention in Pakistan.
➡️5 killed in clashes in Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon.
➡️Death toll rises to 12 in Thailand fireworks warehouse explosion.
