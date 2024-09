The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – Do you support Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s call for changing the name of Ravenshaw University?

Out of 65 respondents, 42 voted saying that there is no need to change the historic name of 156-year-old Ravenshaw University in Cuttack while 23 voted saying that the name of the institution needs to be changed.