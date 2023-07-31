Leading Tabla Player from Koraput District, Somnath Keladi Passes Away
With a career spanning over four decades, the acclaimed music guru was the B-High Grade Dholak player and Tabla player of Odisha level.
Renowned Tabla and dholak player & popular artist of All India Radio in Koraput district, Somnath Keladi breathed his last on Monday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jeypore. He was 61.
Somnath Keladi was undergoing treatment for the last two months due to some health issues.
He is survived by his wife, three sons and a daughter.
The entire undivided Koraput district, particularly the music lovers, expressed grief over his death.
