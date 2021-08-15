TNI Sunday News Headlines – August 15, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 227 more COVID positive cases & 196 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 186 local contact cases and 41 quarantine cases.

➡️ 1043 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 978240.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces ex-gratia for families of 4 persons died in a road mishap at Bisamakatak of Rayagada district.

➡️ Odisha CM announces smart health cards for 3.5 crore people of the state under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana.

➡️ Odisha: 66 Police personnel of different units/ranks were awarded with the DGP’s Disc.on Independence Day.

➡️ IMD predicts fresh low-pressure areas, heavy rainfall in Odisha during the next 48 hours.

India News

➡️ Ranjit Sagar Dam chopper crash: Mortal remains of Lt Col AS Baath retrieved from a depth of 75.9 m at 1819h from the Ranjit Sagar Lake.

➡️ A 100-feet high mast National Flag has been installed at Hari Parbat in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir.

➡️ DRDO’s anti-drone system deployed today near the Red Fort on Independence Day to provide protection against any drone activity.

➡️ Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel celebrates Independence Day 2021 in Ladakh.

➡️ Central Railway says it will run 1686 suburban train services on Mumbai division from tomorrow.

➡️ Delhi-bound Air India flight takes off from Kabul with 129 passengers on board.

➡️ CM Kejriwal has announced implementation of Deshbhakti curriculum in all Delhi schools.

➡️ BSF and Pakistani Rangers exchange sweets at Attari-Wagah border on Independence Day.

➡️ Vinesh Phogat sends apology to WFI, disciplinary committee to take call.

World News

➡️ Kabul residents flee city, country on fears of Taliban rule.

➡️ Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has left the country for Tajikistan: Reuters.

➡️ Afghan Government handing power to Taliban, Ali Ahamd Jalali to be appointed as new interim head.

➡️ Taliban want peaceful transfer of power in Afghanistan in ‘next few days’, says its spokesman.

➡️ German football legend & former Bayern Munich player Gerd Muller passes away. He was 75.