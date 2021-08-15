TNI Sunday News Headlines – August 15, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 227 more COVID positive cases & 196 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 186 local contact cases and 41 quarantine cases.
➡️ 1043 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 978240.
➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces ex-gratia for families of 4 persons died in a road mishap at Bisamakatak of Rayagada district.
➡️ Odisha CM announces smart health cards for 3.5 crore people of the state under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana.
➡️ Odisha: 66 Police personnel of different units/ranks were awarded with the DGP’s Disc.on Independence Day.
➡️ IMD predicts fresh low-pressure areas, heavy rainfall in Odisha during the next 48 hours.
India News
➡️ Ranjit Sagar Dam chopper crash: Mortal remains of Lt Col AS Baath retrieved from a depth of 75.9 m at 1819h from the Ranjit Sagar Lake.
➡️ A 100-feet high mast National Flag has been installed at Hari Parbat in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir.
➡️ DRDO’s anti-drone system deployed today near the Red Fort on Independence Day to provide protection against any drone activity.
➡️ Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel celebrates Independence Day 2021 in Ladakh.
➡️ Central Railway says it will run 1686 suburban train services on Mumbai division from tomorrow.
➡️ Delhi-bound Air India flight takes off from Kabul with 129 passengers on board.
➡️ CM Kejriwal has announced implementation of Deshbhakti curriculum in all Delhi schools.
➡️ BSF and Pakistani Rangers exchange sweets at Attari-Wagah border on Independence Day.
➡️ Vinesh Phogat sends apology to WFI, disciplinary committee to take call.
World News
➡️ Kabul residents flee city, country on fears of Taliban rule.
➡️ Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has left the country for Tajikistan: Reuters.
➡️ Afghan Government handing power to Taliban, Ali Ahamd Jalali to be appointed as new interim head.
➡️ Taliban want peaceful transfer of power in Afghanistan in ‘next few days’, says its spokesman.
➡️ German football legend & former Bayern Munich player Gerd Muller passes away. He was 75.
