CM Naveen Patnaik announces Smart Health Card in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced ‘Smart Health Cards’ for 3.5 crore people in the State under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana.

“The initiative will transform the health service delivery system and usher in a new era in Odisha’s health sector,” said CM Naveen Patnaik.

Odisha has a dismal record in healthcare services with all districts lagging behind in providing basic healthcare facilities and infrastructure facilities. Situation seems to be improving aftermath Corona Pandemic, as the Government is now acting seriously to counter the challenge.

“The news of people selling land, jewellery or stop sending children to school to manage their treatment costs pains me. Therefore I decided that this type of distress must go. People should get hassle free quality treatment at best available health care facilities. So Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana was redesigned to provide Smart Health Cards to people that will work as debit cards for a certain amount,” said CM Naveen Patnaik.

Key Features of the Smart Health Card Initiative:

👉 3.5 crore people of 96 lakh families will get this Smart Health Card.

👉 This card will be given to all the beneficiaries phase wise.

👉 Beneficiaries of National and State Food Security Schemes, Annapurna and Antodaya beneficiaries will get this card.

👉 Each family can avail treatment cost up to Rs 5 lakh per annum. Women members can avail this benefit up to Rs 10 lakh.every year.

👉 The beneficiaries can avail health services in more than 200 hospital chains of the country including Odisha.